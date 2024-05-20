Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Dell’s Inspiron-branded laptops tend to be budget or mid-range devices that offer decent bang for the buck when it comes to the processor, memory, and storage, but which lack some of the premium materials or thin and light designs you’ll find in the company’s higher-priced XPS notebooks.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is sort of a bridge between those two product families though, offering semi-premium features at lower price points. Dell first introduced the Inspiron 14 Plus in 2022, and last month the company released an updated model equipped with Intel Meteor Lake processor options and up to a 2.8K display. Now the company is introducing another new model, and it’s the first Dell Inspiron-branded notebook to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor.

The new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) is a little thinner and lighter than its Meteor Lake counterparts, and ships standard with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) processor, 16GB of LPDDRx-8400 memory, and comes with a choice of 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

It’s up for pre-order starting today for $1100 and up, and while it’s a little thicker and heavier than the new Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop (which has a faster 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor), there are a few things that might actually make the Inspiron 14 Plus the more attractive model:

Both the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus have two USB4 ports, but those are the only ports no the XPS 13. The Inspiron-branded model also has a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

The XPS 13 may have a faster CPU, but the two laptops have the same Qualcomm Adreno graphics and Hexagon NPU for on-device AI processing.

The Inspiron 14 Plus has slightly faster memory.

The Inspiron 14 Plus has physical function keys instead of a row of capacitive touch keys.

The Inspiron 14 Plus has a starting price that’s $200 lower.

That said, the XPS 13 is more than half a pound lighter, comes with more display options, and supports more memory and storage. The XPS 13 also has a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera for face recognition.

Still, it’s nice to have choices. And even more choices are on the way – Dell plans to launch a non-plus edition of the Dell Inspiron 14 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor later this year. Pricing and complete specs will be revealed closer to launch, but it seems reasonable to expect that the upcoming model will start at less than $1000.

For now, here’s how the new Inspiron 14 Plus with Snapdragon compares with the new XPS 13 and the latest Intel-powered Inspiron 14 Plus:

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) Dell XPS 13 (9345) Display 14 inches 2240 x 1400, non-touch, 300 nits

2880 x 1800, non-touch, 300 nits 14 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels

Touchscreen

Anti-glare

400 nits 13.4 inches 1920 x 1200, 120 Hz non-touch LCD

2560 x 1600, 120 Hz touchscreen LCD

2880 x 1800, 60 Hz touchscreen OLED Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 10-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) NPU Intel AI Boost Adreno (3.8 TFLOPS) Graphics Intel Arc Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS) RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5x-6400 16GB LPDDR5x-8400 16GB / 32GB /64GB LPDDR5x-7467 Storage 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD 512GB / 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Qualcomm FastConnect 7800

WiFi 7

BT 5.4 Qualcomm FastConnect 7800

WiFi 7

BT 5.4 Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x USB4 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode + USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode, USB-PD) Webcam 1080p Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Quad speakers (upward and downward-facing)

Dual microphones Quad speakers

(2 x 2W main + 2 x 2W tweeters)

dual microphones Battery 64 Wh 54 Wh 55 Wh Charging 100W USB-C adapter 65W USB-C adapter 60W USB-C adapter Input Backlit keyboard

Touchpad Backlit spill-resistant keyboard

Precision Touchpad Backlit zero-lattice keyboard w/ambient light sensor

1mm key travel

Capacitive touch function row

Glass haptic touchpad Security Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader (optional)

Windows Hello IR camera Fingerprint reader

Windows Hello IR camera Materials Aluminum exterior shell, mylar touchpad Aluminum lid, recycled plastic and steel Aluminum with Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest Dimensions 314 x 227 x 19mm

12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″ 314 x 224 x 17mm

12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ 295 x 199 x 15mm

11.6″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″ Starting Weight 1.6 kg

3.5 pounds 1.4kg

3.2 pounds 1.19 kg

2.6 pounds Starting Price (at time of publication) $900 $1100 $1300

Dell is also bringing Snapdragon X chips to its Latitude line of business laptops, starting with new Dell Latitude 5455 and 7455 models.

