Dell’s Inspiron-branded laptops tend to be budget or mid-range devices that offer decent bang for the buck when it comes to the processor, memory, and storage, but which lack some of the premium materials or thin and light designs you’ll find in the company’s higher-priced XPS notebooks.
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is sort of a bridge between those two product families though, offering semi-premium features at lower price points. Dell first introduced the Inspiron 14 Plus in 2022, and last month the company released an updated model equipped with Intel Meteor Lake processor options and up to a 2.8K display. Now the company is introducing another new model, and it’s the first Dell Inspiron-branded notebook to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor.
The new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) is a little thinner and lighter than its Meteor Lake counterparts, and ships standard with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) processor, 16GB of LPDDRx-8400 memory, and comes with a choice of 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.
It’s up for pre-order starting today for $1100 and up, and while it’s a little thicker and heavier than the new Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop (which has a faster 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor), there are a few things that might actually make the Inspiron 14 Plus the more attractive model:
- Both the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus have two USB4 ports, but those are the only ports no the XPS 13. The Inspiron-branded model also has a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.
- The XPS 13 may have a faster CPU, but the two laptops have the same Qualcomm Adreno graphics and Hexagon NPU for on-device AI processing.
- The Inspiron 14 Plus has slightly faster memory.
- The Inspiron 14 Plus has physical function keys instead of a row of capacitive touch keys.
- The Inspiron 14 Plus has a starting price that’s $200 lower.
That said, the XPS 13 is more than half a pound lighter, comes with more display options, and supports more memory and storage. The XPS 13 also has a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera for face recognition.
Still, it’s nice to have choices. And even more choices are on the way – Dell plans to launch a non-plus edition of the Dell Inspiron 14 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor later this year. Pricing and complete specs will be revealed closer to launch, but it seems reasonable to expect that the upcoming model will start at less than $1000.
For now, here’s how the new Inspiron 14 Plus with Snapdragon compares with the new XPS 13 and the latest Intel-powered Inspiron 14 Plus:
|Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440)
|Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7441)
|Dell XPS 13 (9345)
|Display
14 inches
|14 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
|13.4 inches
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
|10-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100)
|12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100)
|NPU
|Intel AI Boost
|Adreno (3.8 TFLOPS)
|Graphics
|Intel Arc
|Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS)
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5x-6400
|16GB LPDDR5x-8400
|16GB / 32GB /64GB LPDDR5x-7467
|Storage
|1TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|512GB / 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Qualcomm FastConnect 7800
WiFi 7
BT 5.4
|Qualcomm FastConnect 7800
WiFi 7
BT 5.4
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|2 x USB4 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode + USB-PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode, USB-PD)
|Webcam
|1080p
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
|Quad speakers (upward and downward-facing)
Dual microphones
|Quad speakers
(2 x 2W main + 2 x 2W tweeters)
dual microphones
|Battery
|64 Wh
|54 Wh
|55 Wh
|Charging
|100W USB-C adapter
|65W USB-C adapter
|60W USB-C adapter
|Input
|Backlit keyboard
Touchpad
|Backlit spill-resistant keyboard
Precision Touchpad
|Backlit zero-lattice keyboard w/ambient light sensor
1mm key travel
Capacitive touch function row
Glass haptic touchpad
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Fingerprint reader (optional)
Windows Hello IR camera
|Fingerprint reader
Windows Hello IR camera
|Materials
|Aluminum exterior shell, mylar touchpad
|Aluminum lid, recycled plastic and steel
|Aluminum with Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest
|Dimensions
|314 x 227 x 19mm
12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″
|314 x 224 x 17mm
12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″
|295 x 199 x 15mm
11.6″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″
|Starting Weight
|1.6 kg
3.5 pounds
|1.4kg
3.2 pounds
|1.19 kg
2.6 pounds
|Starting Price (at time of publication)
|$900
|$1100
|$1300
Dell is also bringing Snapdragon X chips to its Latitude line of business laptops, starting with new Dell Latitude 5455 and 7455 models.