Dell’s Inspiron 14 laptops are typically budget or mid-range laptops with Intel or AMD processors. But now Dell is also offering another option: you can opt for a Windows 11 on ARM version of the laptop with a Qualcomm processor.

The new Dell Inspiron 14 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is available now for $500, making it one of the most affordable laptops to date powered by a Snapdragon 8-series processor.

That’s the good news. The slightly less good news is that this is a chip that was first introduced in 2020, so it won’t offer the same level of performance as newer systems with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chips, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G, Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Dell’s new Inspiron 14 3420 with a Snapdragon chip is a 3.2 pound fanless notebook with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 8GB of LPDDR4x-2133 memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The memory is not user upgradeable, but the storage is.

The laptop has two USB 3.2 gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port and a headset jack, a microSD card reader, a 1080p webcam, stereo speakers, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It’s a fanless laptop that should offer silent operation, and Dell promises “epic battery life” despite the relatively small 40 Wh battery, thanks to Qualcomm’s energy-efficient processor. The laptop also comes with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

Or if you like the look of the Inspiron 14 but would be willing to put up with a fan and a slightly heavier body in exchange for better performance, it doesn’t cost that much more to get a similar laptop with beefier specs.

Dell currently sells an Inspiron 14 5425 for $580, and that laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Or you could pay $650 for an Inspiron 14 5420 laptop with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Models with these x86 chips weigh 3.4 pounds, have 54 Wh batteries, and include fans for active cooling. They also have 1920 x 1200 pixel displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and user-upgradeable memory.

