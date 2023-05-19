Valve’s Steam Deck has a lot of things going for it. The handheld gaming PC is one of the most affordable options available, has a custom chip and custom operating system that are both made for gaming, and features competitive battery life.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. And while Valve hasn’t announced plans for new hardware yet, the folks at FX Technology plan to begin selling a Steam Deck display upgrade called DeckHD this summer. It will allow users to give the handheld a higher-resolution display with better color saturation.

The original Steam Deck display is a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display with 67% sRGB color gamut. DeckHD is a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display with 95% sRGB color gamut, which should bring sharper graphics, crisper text, and better color representation to the Steam Deck.

Like the original display, DeckHD has a 60Hz refresh rate and supports up to 400 nits brightness. The display also features an anti-glare coating, which is something that displays for entry-level and mid-range Steam Deck models lack (Valve only applies anti-glare coating on the $650 model with 512GB of solid state storage).

FX Technology, which is probably best known for its Android phones with keyboards, says its DeckHD display should be available this summer and it will sell for around $99. Folks who are interested in picking one up can sign up to join a waitlist now.

While a higher-res display sounds like a good thing, there could be some down sides to performing this upgrade. For example, it could take a toll on battery life or performance, since a Steam Deck equipped with a 3rd-party display will have to work a little harder to fill all of those extra pixels.

via NotebookCheck, SDHQ, and @balika011 (1)(2)