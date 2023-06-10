Debian is one of the oldest GNU/Linux distributions, and it continues to serve as the foundation for many other Linux-based operating systems including Ubuntu, Kali, MX, and the Raspberry Pi OS, among others.

The operating system is also known for emphasizing stability over flashy new features, and it can take a long time for new releases to arrive. Case in point: Debian 12 “bookworm” is now available, after nearly 20 months of development.

Debian 12 brings thousands of new and updated packages and support for a wide variety of desktop environments and processor architectures (including 32-bit and 64-bit PC, ARM, MIPS, and PowerPC.

But one of the biggest changes across the board is a move from Linux kernel version 5.10 to 6.1 LTS (with updated drivers, support for new hardware, and long-term support through at least December 2026).

Another major change is a new repository for non-free firmware that makes it easy to install Debian on systems that might not be fully compatible with only free and open source firmware without the need to offer two different ISO image files.

Starting with Debian 12, ISO files include both free and non-free firmware by default, but it’s set up in a way that allows users who only want to run free and open source firmware to choose that option. This comes as a response to a General Resolution about non-free firmware that the community voted on last year.

Users who are using non-free firmware and are upgrading from Debian 11 should add the new non-free-firmware repository to their APT sources-list.

Some other changes include the reintroduction of Secure Boot on ARM64 systems, support for reading and writing to APFS (Apple File System), updated artwork, and newer versions of desktop environments including Gnome 43, KDE Plasma 5.27, LXDE 11, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, and Xfce 4.18.

You can find more details in the release announcement or Debian 12 release notes. Upgrade instructions are available in the Debian Wiki, and Live images should be available for testing and/or installation soon.

via DebugPoint

