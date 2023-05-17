Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Over the years, plenty of companies have used E Ink displays in eBook readers. A growing number are also putting them in tablets or “eNotes” with larger screens and support for pen input.

But Dasung is one of the only companies that makes E Ink monitors. The company’s latest model is also the first I’ve seen to feature a large, curved E Ink display. But it’ll cost you: the Dasung Paperlike 253 U is on sale now for $1,798 and up.

The display features a 3200 x 1800 pixel curved display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a matte finish.

As an E Ink display, the Paperlike U is easily visible using nothing but ambient light… but that can make the screen a little tough to use in dark or dimly lit environments. So you’ll also probably want to pay an extra $100 to get a model featuring a front-light with support for adjustable color temperature… because the base model isn’t illuminated at all.

You can also add another $150 if you want a model with a model with Miracast and AirPlay wireless display capabilities.

All models feature HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C inputs for wired connections, stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and USB inputs and outputs.

Keep in mind that E Ink displays tend to have significantly slower screen refresh rates than LCD or OLED displays, which makes them a poor fit for video, games, or other tasks that involve high-motion graphics. Dasung does incorporate technology that enables faster-than-usual screen refresh rates, but you’re still not going to get 60fps in games. And the Paperlike U has a black and white screen with support for 16 shades of grey rather than a full-color display, so it’s a screen that’s really designed more for reading than watching videos or playing games.

If you prefer a model without a curved display, Dasung has also has a flat version. The company has been selling the Dasung Paperlike 253 for similar prices for the last few years.

