Dasung is a Chinese company the specialized in displays and tablets with E Ink displays. But the Dasung Link is something a little different – it’s the company’s first 6.7 inch E ePaper display meant to be used with your smartphone.

While we’ve seen phones with E Ink displays before, the Dasung Link is more of a second screen that gives you an E Ink experience with the phone you already have.

Here’s how it works: you buy one of three Dasung Link models and pair them with your phone using a wireless or wired connection. That way you can keep your phone in your pocket or bag while interacting with your smartphone apps on an E Ink display.

Dasung offers three different models of the Dasung Link:

Android model with wireless connection support

iOS model with wireless connection support

Wired model that works with phones that support video out over USB

Each version features a 6.7 inch black and white E Ink display with 300 pixels per inch. The Link has an aluminum body that measures 8mm (0.31 inches) thick, physical buttons on the sides, and a touchscreen that allows you to interact with your apps using only the E Ink display.

The selling point is that you get all the benefits of E Ink (a paper-like viewing experience with wide viewing angles, sunlight visibility, low power consumption, and reduced eye strain) without having to buy a phone with a dedicated E ink display. If your phone already has a good processor, camera, and other specs, then you don’t have to give them up to get an E Ink phone if you can just pair your phone with an E Ink display that you can use whenever you want.

While E Ink displays have lower screen refresh rates than LCD or AMOLED screens, Dasung has been making ePaper monitors for years and the company says there’s a “Turbo” mode for the Link that offers smoother scrolling and graphics. Just don’t expect high-motion content like videos or games to run as smoothly on any E Ink display as they do on other screens.

The Dasung Link also has a front-light system with adjustable color temperature, allowing you to more easily view the screen in dimly lit environments, while adjusting the amount of blue light emitted at night (or any other time).

Dasung says the Android and iOS versions of the Link come with a battery dock cover (there are 5,000 mAh and 6,800 mAh battery options) and pair with your phone wirelessly, while the wired version is a thinner model that lacks wireless support, has lower power consumption, and works with select phones from companies including Huawei and Samsung.

The Dasung Link goes up for pre-order in China on December 12th. There’s no word on if or when it will be available in other countries.

Dasung will also begin taking order on December 12th for the Dasung Paper Like U, the world’s first curved monitor featuring a E Ink display. It features a 25.3 inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel display with support for HDMI and USB Type-C input and the same “turbo” mode technology that enables higher refresh rates on the Dasung Link.

You can check out the launch video for both products (in Chinese) below, courtesy of the E Reader Channel. Jump to about 9:12 in the video if you just want to see the section covering the Dasung Link.

via zhuanlan.zhihu.com and Weibo (1)(2)