Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season a little early with an October 11-12 sale that the retailer is calling the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. But the rest of the internet is basically calling it Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of the year, with discounts across a wide range of Amazon and third-party products. Note that you need a Prime membership for many of the best Amazon deals. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free trial.
Meanwhile a bunch of other retailers are trying to grab a little bit of Amazon’s thunder by running sales of their own.
Here are some of the best mobile tech deals from Amazon and other stores. I’ll be updating this article throughout the day, so you might want to save the page and check back later.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 512 12″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $80 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Lenovo Chromebok Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Celeron N5205U/4GB/64GB for $250 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 13″ Chromebook w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $280 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 14″ convertible w/Pentium N6000/4GB/128GB for $290 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
Windows laptops
- Asus Vivobook 14 w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $270 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13″ w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $720 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $730 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5420 2.2K laptop w/Core i7-1255U/MX570/16GB/512GB for $888 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $940 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 2.2K laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/1TB/Win11 Pro for $1040 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Edition gaming laptop w/120Hz display/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Windows convertible laptops
- Asus Vivobook S 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5600H/8GB/512GB for $570 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- HP Envy x360 15″ convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $900 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- LG Gram 16″ convertible w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Amazon Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 (2022) for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120 – Amazon
- Save up to 51% on Amazon Fire Tablet bundles – Amazon
Other tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB for $114 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/SD720G/4GB/64GB/S-Pen for $240 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a for $349 – Google Store
- Save up to $410 on select unlocked Samsung phones – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $135 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $180 – Amazon
- Save up to 38% on Kindle eReader bundles – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4k+ for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd-gen) for $60 – Amazon
- Apple TV 4K (2021) w/64GB for $129 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
Earbuds
- Jabra Elite 3 for $47 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 – Google Store
- Jabra Elite 4 for $80 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Sennheiser CX Plus for $90 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $130 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Sennheiser Momentum 2 for $150 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $152 – Amazon
- Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds – Amazon (prime exclusive)
- Save up to 50% on select JBL earbuds – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Headphones
- Sennheiser HD 450SE for $75 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Beats Studio3 for $199 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 – Amazon
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $269 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Charging
- Save up to 43% on select Anker charging products – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Save up to 40% on Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Save up to 40% on select Jackery outdoor generators, power stations, and solar panels – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Networking (routers & range extenders)
- TP-Link AX1500 WiFi 6 range extender for $55 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AX21 AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $90 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AX75 AX5400 WiFi 6 router for $150 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 WiFi 6E router for $160 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Asus ROG Strix AX5400 gaming router for $170 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AX90 AX6600 router for $200 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AX6000 gaming router for $220 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 router for $225 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Archer AX10000 WiFi 6 tri-band gaming router for $280 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Asus ROG Rapture AX6000 gaming router for $300 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Networking (mesh router systems)
- Save up to 35% on select eero 6 mesh WiFi routers – Amazon
- D-Link Eagle Pro AI Mesh AX1500 WiFi system (3 pack) for $100 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $170 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $190 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Asus ZenWiFi XD6 2-pack for $229 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Netgear Nighthawk tri-band AX3600 WiFi system (3-pack) for $280 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 mesh WiFi system (2 pack) for $350 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Netgear Orbi whole home WiFi 6 system with built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem for $450 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Storage
microSD cards
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $28 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- PNY Elite-X 256GB microSDXC card for $28 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Samsung Endurance Pro 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Amazon (prime exclusive)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $32 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $44 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
USB flash drives
- Samsung 256GB USB 3.1 Type-C flash drive for $24 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $25 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $25 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
Portable SSDs
- Samsung T7 Touch 500GB portable SSD for $70 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- WD Elements SE 1TB portable SSD for $80 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD for $116 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD for $130 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $160 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD for $220 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD for $260 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD for $300 – Amazon (Prime exlusive)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB portable SSD for $360 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
External desktop HDDs
- WD Elements 14TB external HDD for $215 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- WD Elements 16TB external HDD for $240 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Network attached storage
- Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-bay NAS for $150 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Synology DiskStation DS1522+ 5-bay NAS for $560 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription free for new subscribers – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Other
- Save up to 59% on Amazon Echo devices – Amazon
- Save up to 48% on Amazon smart home devices – Amazon
- Save up to 48% on Amazon Luna game streaming bundles – Amazon
- Save up to 55% on select Logitech PC accessories – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Save up to 57% on select PC gaming accessories – Amazon (Prime exclusive)