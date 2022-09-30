Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Lenovo is running a sale that lets you save up to $100 extra off select ThinkPad and ThinkBook notebooks when you use the coupon THINK30ANNI. It’s a stackable coupon that can be applied on top of others.
Among other things, that means you can pick up a 13 inch ThinkPad X13 with a Ryzen Pro 5 5650U processor for $599 or a ThinkBook 13s with a Ryzen 7 6800U chip and twice as much memory and storage for $1002.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Thinkpad X13 w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupons: THINKANNUAL2022 & THINK30ANNI)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible laptop w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $849 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB/512GB for $1002 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSEPT & THINK30ANNI)
Amazon devices
- Save up to 40% on select eero WiFi 6 & 6E routers – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) for $45 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $80 and up – Woot
- Amazon Luna bundles for up to 48% off (Luna Controller + Fire tablets or TV sticks) – Amazon
Downloads
- Runbow PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The Drone Racing League Simulator PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 8 games free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
Other
- Save 15% sitewide – Monoprice (coupon: EXTRAMILE)
- RAVPower 15,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Newegg