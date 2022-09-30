Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Lenovo is running a sale that lets you save up to $100 extra off select ThinkPad and ThinkBook notebooks when you use the coupon THINK30ANNI. It’s a stackable coupon that can be applied on top of others.

Among other things, that means you can pick up a 13 inch ThinkPad X13 with a Ryzen Pro 5 5650U processor for $599 or a ThinkBook 13s with a Ryzen 7 6800U chip and twice as much memory and storage for $1002.

