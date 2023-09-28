Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling an Acer 14 inch Chromebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C Mendocino processor and 8GB of RAM for $279. And if Windows is more your thing that ChromeOS, Newegg has an MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip and 32GB of RAM for $749.
Meanwhile Amazon is selling a Plugable Thunderbolt 4 hub for $130. It’s not the most versatile Thunderbolt dock I’ve seen, featuring only 60W USB-PD passthrough power and three Thunderbolt ports. But given how rare it is to find any Thunderbolt hubs for under $150, I figured it was worth pointing out. This one also comes with a USB-C to HDMI adapter, which should make it easy to connect a display as well as other high-speed accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus Chromebook 14″ w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook 14.5″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $599 – New Techies (via eBay)
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i7-1280P/32GB/1TB for $749 – Newegg
PC & Mobile accessories
- Plugable 3-port Thunderbolt 4 hub + HDMI adapter & 60W USB-PD for $130 – Amazon
- Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball mouse for $40 – Newegg (coupon: SSCW2544)
- Baseus 10,000 mAh 20W power bank for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Downloads
- Soulstice PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Model Builder PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of horror eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle digital Manga – Humble Bundle