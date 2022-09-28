Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon just introduced a whole bunch of new products, including a new Fire TV Cube with a faster processor, more ports, and additional features and the first Kindle with a 10.2 inch display and support for pen input.
But you know what’s cheaper than new Amazon gear? Old Amazon gear. Right now Woot is running a sale on a bunch of refurbished Amazon products including previous-gen Kindle and Fire TV devices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo Show 15 + Echo Show 5 for $250 – Amazon
- Amazon eero 6 and 6 Pro mesh WiFi routers for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick (2016) w/Alexa Voice Remote for $5 – Woot (coupon: FIRE)
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $19 – Woot (coupon: FIRE)
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) for $45 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $80 and up – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Device sale – Woot
Earbuds
- Refurb Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $83 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $13 – Newegg
Other devices & accessories
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches for $45 and up – Woot
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD for $171 – B&H
- Save 35% sitewide – Aukey Halloween Sale