Best Buy is running a sale on laptops (among other things), with some models selling for as little as $100. What surprises me though is that prices have dropped on a number of laptops with OLED displays.

You can pick up an Asus ZenBook 14 with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display for just $600. Or spend $50 more and you can get a Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 with a full HD OLED display and a convertible tablet-style design.

Asus Zenbook 14 with 2.8K OLED display for $600 (Best Buy)

