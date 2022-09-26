Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a sale on laptops (among other things), with some models selling for as little as $100. What surprises me though is that prices have dropped on a number of laptops with OLED displays.

You can pick up an Asus ZenBook 14 with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display for just $600. Or spend $50 more and you can get a Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 with a full HD OLED display and a convertible tablet-style design.

