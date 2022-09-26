Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a sale on laptops (among other things), with some models selling for as little as $100. What surprises me though is that prices have dropped on a number of laptops with OLED displays.
You can pick up an Asus ZenBook 14 with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display for just $600. Or spend $50 more and you can get a Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 with a full HD OLED display and a convertible tablet-style design.
Laptops
- Asus E410MA 14″ HD Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ 2.2K convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
Phones
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) dual-screen smartphone w/128GB for $289 – BuyDig
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) dual-screen smartphone w/256GB for $329 – BuyDig
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $24 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $31 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 12TB external desktop HDD for $210 – Best Buy
Other
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for free – Amazon (Prime members / new subscribers only)
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $42 – Newegg (coupon: SSBW2625)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p w/no TV controls) 2-pack for $35 – Amazon (coupon: LITEX2)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $30 – Amazon (coupon: SHOWBED30)
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds true wireless earbuds for $51 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15REFURB)