Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The streaming video landscape is starting to look like cable, with TV shows and movies siloed in a way that means you have to subscribe to a dozen different services if you want access to everything on your watch list.

Fortunately most of those services don’t lock you into year-long contracts, which means you can sign up for a month or two, binge everything you want to watch and then cancel and move onto another service until the next season of your favorite show is back… and if you’re lucky you might not even have to pay a penny to watch. Case in point: Paramount+ is offering a 1-month subscription for free to new and returning subscribers who use the coupon code FINALFIGHT at checkout. I’m planning to use it to catch up on the latest season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs & tablets

Wireless Audio

Other