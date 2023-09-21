Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

I knew Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors were designed for small, low-cost computers. But I’m surprised at just how low-cost some models we’ve seen recently have become. Case in point: you can buy a Blackview MP60 mini desktop with an Intel Processor N95 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $180 from Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

Amazon is also running a deal on a Koosmile 8″ mini-laptop with a convertible tablet-style design, stylus support, an Alder Lake-N processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You can pick one up for $350 when you use the coupon 50NMMVAV at checkout.

Note that the Amazon listing says the little laptop has a 6-watt Intel N100 processor, but since the system looks identical to a model we wrote about earlier this year that turned out to have an 15-watt N95 chip instead, I wouldn’t be surprised if the description is wrong for the Koosmile mini-laptop as well.

