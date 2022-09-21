Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Woot is running a sale on refurbished iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks, letting you pick up a previous-gen iPad mini for as little as $270 or are some older iPads for even less.

Meanwhile eBay is running 15% off sale on over 2-thousand refurbished products, with savings up to $100 when you use the coupon SAVE15REFURB. As is often the case with eBay sales, some of the best deals are on headphones and earbuds. For example Sony’s highly-rated WF-1000XM4 earbuds have a list price of $280, but right now you can pick up a refurbished pair for $101.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Refurbished products

Laptops

Downloads

Other