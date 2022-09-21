Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Woot is running a sale on refurbished iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks, letting you pick up a previous-gen iPad mini for as little as $270 or are some older iPads for even less.
Meanwhile eBay is running 15% off sale on over 2-thousand refurbished products, with savings up to $100 when you use the coupon SAVE15REFURB. As is often the case with eBay sales, some of the best deals are on headphones and earbuds. For example Sony’s highly-rated WF-1000XM4 earbuds have a list price of $280, but right now you can pick up a refurbished pair for $101.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Refurbished products
- Refurb iPad, iMac, and MacBook sale – Woot
- Save 15% on select refurbished products – eBay (coupon: SAVE15REFURB for up to $100 off)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $101 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15REFURB)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $212 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15REFURB)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $195 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15REFURB)
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGACLEARANCE)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryen 7 5700U/16GB/1TB for $760 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGACLEARANCE)
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
Downloads
- Name your price for a bundle of Serious Sam PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle Heroines of Space Opera bundle
Other
- Samsung Galaxy S 6 Lite (2022) 10.4″ tablet for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $19 – Newegg
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $110 – B&H (price in cart)