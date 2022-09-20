Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Handheld gaming PCs with x86 processors that aren’t the Steam Deck tend to carry high price tags. That’s starting to change with the arrival of low-spec models like the Anbernic Win600 and upcoming models like the AYN Loki and AYA Neo Air Plus.
But sometimes you can also save some money by picking up an older, refurbished model – and right now One Netbook is selling a refurbished ONEXPLAYER Mini with a 7 inch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor for $599, which is less than half the original price for this model.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Asus 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $130 – Best Buy
- MSI Modern 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i3-11115G4/8GB/512GB for $360 – Staples
- Refurb ONEXPLAYER Mini 7″ handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $599 – ONEXPLAYERSTORE
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U/8GB/256GB for $639 – Lenovo
Audio
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $12 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds for $30 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless earbuds for $130 – Amazon
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of Total War PC games – Humble Bundle
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick for $35 – eBay