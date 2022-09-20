Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Handheld gaming PCs with x86 processors that aren’t the Steam Deck tend to carry high price tags. That’s starting to change with the arrival of low-spec models like the Anbernic Win600 and upcoming models like the AYN Loki and AYA Neo Air Plus.

But sometimes you can also save some money by picking up an older, refurbished model – and right now One Netbook is selling a refurbished ONEXPLAYER Mini with a 7 inch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor for $599, which is less than half the original price for this model.

Refurbished ONEXPLAYER Mini w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $599

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.