Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Handheld gaming PCs with x86 processors that aren’t the Steam Deck tend to carry high price tags. That’s starting to change with the arrival of low-spec models like the Anbernic Win600 and upcoming models like the AYN Loki and AYA Neo Air Plus.

But sometimes you can also save some money by picking up an older, refurbished model – and right now One Netbook is selling a refurbished ONEXPLAYER Mini with a 7 inch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor for $599, which is less than half the original price for this model.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Audio

Other