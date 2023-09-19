Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Ebay is running a sale that lets you save 20% off products from select brands, bringing the price for a pair of refurbished Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, for example, down to $215 when you use the coupon SAVE20EXTRA.

Meanwhile, Amazon is matching the best price I’ve seen to date for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet with a 10.4 inch display and S-Pen, with prices starting at $215 for a model with 64GB of storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.