Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Ebay is running a sale that lets you save 20% off products from select brands, bringing the price for a pair of refurbished Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, for example, down to $215 when you use the coupon SAVE20EXTRA.
Meanwhile, Amazon is matching the best price I’ve seen to date for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet with a 10.4 inch display and S-Pen, with prices starting at $215 for a model with 64GB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Refurb Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $359 – Lenovo (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE20EXTRA)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $500 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 w/12th-gen Intel Core for $599 and up – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – Ant Online (via eBay)
Audio
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $215 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE20EXTRA)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $215 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE20EXTRA)
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB & S-Pen for $215 – Amazon
- Beelink mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/500GB for $159 – Amazon
- Save 20% on products from select brands – eBay Brand Outlet sale (coupon: SAVE20EXTRA)
