Ebay is running a sale that lets you save 20% off products from select brands, bringing the price for a pair of refurbished Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, for example, down to $215 when you use the coupon SAVE20EXTRA.

Meanwhile, Amazon is matching the best price I’ve seen to date for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet with a 10.4 inch display and S-Pen, with prices starting at $215 for a model with 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $215 (Amazon)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Audio

Other

