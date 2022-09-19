Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chuwi RZBox 2022 is a compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Basically it’s a small desktop with the guts of a pretty good laptop, and when it first launched earlier this year it sold for $639 and up. But now you can pick one up for just $549, which is considerably less than you’d pay for a laptop with similar specs.

Chuwi RZBox 2022 for $549

