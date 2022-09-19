Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Chuwi RZBox 2022 is a compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Basically it’s a small desktop with the guts of a pretty good laptop, and when it first launched earlier this year it sold for $639 and up. But now you can pick one up for just $549, which is considerably less than you’d pay for a laptop with similar specs.
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM UM560 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $479 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Chuwi RZBox mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB for $549 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/512GB for $705 – Amazon
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/4GB/64GB for $350 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6″ w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $579 – Best Buy
- XPG 14 Elite laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $738 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryen 7 5800HS/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB for $899 – younshipsanywhere (via eBay)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $999 – Amazon
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series Android tablets for $580 and up – Best Buy
- Save up to $400 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $600 – Microsoft Store