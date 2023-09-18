Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a sale on select Anker charging products, which means that you can pick up, among other things, a 67W USB-C wall charger for $20 or an 2-in-1 power bank & wall charger with 20W charging speeds and 5,000 mAh of battery capacity for the same price.
Meanwhile RAVPower (which got booted from Amazon a while back, but which still makes some pretty good stuff), is running its own sale on chargers and other gear.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Select Anker charging products for up to 45% off – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5K 5,000 mAh power bank / 20W USB-C wall charger for $20 – Amazon
- Anker 67W USB-C wall charger for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $13 – RAVPower (coupon: 12Y55)
- RAVPower 65W dual-port wall charger for $23 – RAVPower (coupon: 12Y50)
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank (3-ports) for $30 – RAVPower (coupon: 12Y40)
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13z w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
- Asus Zenbook 14X 14.5″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 7535U/16GB/256GB for $580 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/256GB for $620 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
Other PCs
- Steam Deck 64GB for $359, 256GB for $450 and 512GB for $519 – Steam
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $249 – Amazon
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $30 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M9 w/Helio G80/4GB/64GB for $120 – Lenovo
Downloads & Streaming
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon Load your Kindle sale
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Untold Tales of Adventure Bundle
