Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a notebook with a 2240 x 1400 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RX 3050 graphics.
When Dell launched the laptop last summer, it sold for $1299 and up. But now you can pick one up a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $749 and up.
At that price you get a model with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, but you can upgrade to an NVIDIA GPU for $100 more. Or you can save $20 by opting for a 512GB SSD instead of 1TB.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- MINISFORUM NAB5 mini PC w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $343 – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $469 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/256GB for $649 – Dell
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.2K LCD laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/256GB for $620 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K OLED 90 Hz laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $730 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2.2K LCD laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/1TB for $750 – Dell
- Steam Deck 64GB for $359, 256GB for $450 and 512GB for $519 – Steam
Downloads
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi AudioBooks from Larry Niven, Lois McMaster Bujjold, Nihcolas Sansbury Smith and more – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of top-down stealth PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for Cities:Skylines PC game + DLC bundle – Humble Bundle
Other
- Anker Elite dual-port 24W USB-A wall charger for $10 – Newegg (coupon: SSCWAA22)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle and Fire devices for $30 and up – Woot