Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a notebook with a 2240 x 1400 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RX 3050 graphics.

When Dell launched the laptop last summer, it sold for $1299 and up. But now you can pick one up a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $749 and up.

At that price you get a model with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, but you can upgrade to an NVIDIA GPU for $100 more. Or you can save $20 by opting for a 512GB SSD instead of 1TB.

