Google may be planning to unveils its Pixel 8 smartphone lineup soon, but the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary by offering up to 25% (or more) off some of its existing Pixel phones.
The 11% discount on the Pixel 7a is rather underwhelming, bringing the price down from $499 to $444. But Google is offering $100 off the Pixel 6a, $150 off the Pixel 7, and $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a for $249 – Google Store
- Google Pixel 7a for $444 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 for $449 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $649 and up – Amazon
- Save 50% on Pixel Buds A-Series or Pixel Buds Pro with purchase of any Pixel phone – Google Store
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook Go 14 Flip FHD Windows convertible laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $350 – Woot
- Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/MX350/8GB/512GB for $574 – Woot
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7 14″ 2.5K 90 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/16GB/512GB for $915 – Lenovo (coupon: 4DAYOFFER)
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 adaptive active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: SSCWAA57)
- 1More SonoFlow wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $68 – 1MORE (coupon: YOUR1MORE)
Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $230 – Secondipity (via eBay)
