Google may be planning to unveils its Pixel 8 smartphone lineup soon, but the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary by offering up to 25% (or more) off some of its existing Pixel phones.

The 11% discount on the Pixel 7a is rather underwhelming, bringing the price down from $499 to $444. But Google is offering $100 off the Pixel 6a, $150 off the Pixel 7, and $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro.

