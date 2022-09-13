Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones have a list price of $329, but today Bose is selling them for $80 off. You can also save an extra $20 if you opt for a refurbished pair that has the same warranty as a new set of Bose headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $249 (or refurbished for $229)

Looking for something cheaper? Amazon is offering up to 40% off select JBL headphones and earbuds.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Windows laptops

Chromebooks

Downloads & Streaming

Other

