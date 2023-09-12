Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is selling the Fire TV Stick 4K Max media streaming dongle for $27 (about half price) at the moment. But Best Buy’s sweetening the deal by not only selling the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for the same price, but also throwing in a free 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, a 3-month subscription to Apple TV+ and a 30-day subscription to Fubo.
Paying for any of those services on their own would cost you more than the price of the Fire TV Stick, which almost makes it worth picking one up as a spare device even if you don’t need a media streamer… assuming you actually want any of those subscription deals.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Kamrui mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $160 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $169 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 15″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $840 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 3.5K OLED laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $959 – Amazon
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + 4-months Amazon Music Unlimited, 3-months Apple TV+ and 30-days FuboTV for $27 – Best Buy
- Football Manager 2023 PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming & Epic Game Store
- Anker 332 5-in-w USB-C hub for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W USB-C wall charger for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)