Asus may be taking over the NUC business from Intel, but stores are still selling remaining inventory of Intel-branded NUC systems… often at deep discounts. Earlier this summer B&H began selling NUC Extreme modular gaming PCs at deep discounts, and now Walmart is getting in on the action, with an NUC 12 Extreme kit priced at $700.
But if you’re looking for an even smaller PC and don’t need gaming-class hardware, Beelink’s got you covered with a deal that lets you pick up a model with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB of RAM and 500GB of storage for just $279.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Beelink SEI12 mini PC w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/500GB for $279 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Blackview mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $148 – Blackview (via eBay w/coupon: SAVETWENTY)
- Intel NUC 11 Extreme mini desktop w/Core i9-11900KB (no power cable, memory or storage) for $649 – B&H
- Intel NUC 12 Extreme “Dragon Canyon” kit w/Core i7-12700 processor (no power cable, memory, or storage) for $700 – Walmart
Laptops
- Asus 14″ Chromebook w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Asus ExpertBook B1 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7 for $530 and up – Woot
- Dell XPS 13 laptops for $599 and up – Dell
- Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED Slim laptop w/Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB for $700 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 w/Ryzen 5 4680U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ laptop w/M1/8GB/256GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $832 – Dell (coupon: ARMMPPS)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $899 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKPADCLEARANCE20)
Other
- Apple iPad Pro (2021) for $660 and up – Woot
- Logitech M510 wireless mouse for $11 – Walmart
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3 compact mouse for $68 – Amazon
- Anker 622 MaGo 5,000 mAh foldable magnetic wireless charger & power bank for $40 – Newegg (coupon: SSACW425)
- Zagg PowerStation Pro 27,000 mAh/100W power bank w/AC, USB-C, USB-A for $140 – Zagg (coupon: ZE3BSI20)
- D-Link WiFi 6 dual-band AX4800 router for $77 – Woot (Amazon Prime exclusive)
Downloads
- Spelldrifter PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 27 eBooks – StoryBundle Trilogies Bundle