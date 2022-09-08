Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today is Disney+ Day, with movies including Thor: Love and Thunder and Pinocchio arriving on the streaming service, as well as several new TV shows. And if you don’t have a Disney+ account, you can pay just $2 for the first month if you’re a new or returning subscriber. The deal runs through September 19.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- 1-month Disney+ subscription for $2 (for new or returning subscribers) – Disney+
- Apple TV+ 3-month subscription for free (for new or returning subscribers) – Best Buy
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of 2K PC games (Borderlands 3, Bioshock, Civilization VI and more) – Humble Bundle
Smartphones
- OnePlus 10T w/120Hz display/SD8+ Gen 1/16GB/256GB for $650 – Amazon
- Refurb Google Pixel 5a w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $260 – yywireless (via eBay)
Tablets
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 8″ tablet w/4G LTE for $160 – Woot
- Apple iPad 10.2″ w/64GB for $280 – Amazon
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X w/SQ1/8GB/256GB WiFi + LTE for $509 – Newegg (via eBay)