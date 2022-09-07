Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the cheapest tablets with half-decent displays and performance… but you know what’s even cheaper? A refurbished, previous-gen model. Right now Woot is selling refurbished Amazon Kindle and Fire products for $15 and up.
While I wouldn’t necessarily recommend opting for some of the oldest models, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite, 2016 Kindle Oasis, and 2018 Fire HD 8 are pretty solid deals.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Kindle & Fire devices
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets & Kindle eReaders for $15 and up – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $50 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $160 and up – Amazon
Laptops & tablets
- Asus Chromebook CM3 10.5″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $270 – Amazon
- refurb Acer Aspire 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $330 – Acer (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook w/Core i5-1245U/8GB/256GB for $480 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Bluetooth audio
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $75 – Woot (red only)
- JBL Xtreme 3 or PartyBox portable Bluetooth speakers for $300 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 40W 4-port USB-A wall charger for $9 – Newegg
- RAVPower 40W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $10 – Newegg
Other
- Save up to 80% on select Mpow PC & mobile accessories – Mpow mid-year warehouse clearout sale
- Manfrotto PIXI Mini tabletop tripod for $15 – B&H (price in cart)
- Hulu + Live TV for $50/month for the first 3 months – Hulu
- Chromecast with Google TV + 3 months HBO Max for $55 – Google Store (or without HBO Max for $40)