Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Disney+ is raising the price for its Premium subscription next month, while the company’s ad-support Basic plan will stay at $8 per month for the foreseeable future. But if you don’t mind putting up with ads, the company is running a deal right now that will let you save $6 per month on that basic plan.
Sign up by September 20th and you can get Disney+ Basic for $2 per month for up to three months.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming
- Disney+ Basic (with ads) subscription for $2/month for up to 3 months – Disney+
- Noggin subscription for $4/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Paramount+ 12-month subscriptions for half price ($30 with ads or $60 for ad-free + SHOWTIME) – Paramount+
- Stream 6 Luna games free during September – Amazon Prime Gaming
Computers
- Blackview MP80 mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $136 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: BESTMP80)
- LG Gram 16 w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $699 – BuyDig
- Acer Laptop Swift Go 14 w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
Storage
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD for $110 – B&H
- Crucial X10 Pro 2TB portable SSD for $138 – B&H
- Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD for $195 – B&H
- WD Elements 18TB external desktop HDD for $260 – B&H
Other
- Save 20% on select products (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: SAVETWENTY)
- Wavlink triple-display USB-C docking station for $46 – Newegg
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $249 – B&H
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Name your price for a bundle of PC Building Simulator titles – Humble Bundle
