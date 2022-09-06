Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices, which means you can pick up a 1080p media streamer for as little as $20 or pay a little more for a 4K-ready model. But Amazon subsidiary Woot has an even better deal: you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for just $19 when you use the coupon FIRE at checkout. Prime members also qualify for free shipping from Woot.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $19 – Woot (coupon: FIRE)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $20 – Amazon (or 2-pack for $35 with coupon: LITEX2)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p w/TV controls) for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 – Amazon
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $65 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $130 – Amazon
- Asus Chromebook CM3 10.5″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MT8183/4GB/64GB/USI stylus for $270 – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini (2021) for $400 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ tablet w/256GB for $409 – Deal Train (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet for $600 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet for $800 and up – Best Buy
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSDXC card for $15 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 18TB external desktop HDD for $330 – Best Buy
Other
- Save 20% on eero Pro 6 series mesh wireless routers – Amazon
- Save up to 48% on select Samsung storage products – Amazon
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $9 – Newegg
- Anker Select Pro portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Best Buy
- JBL Live 650BTNC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/MX450/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Newegg
- Name your price for a bundle of programming games – Humble Bundle