Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices, which means you can pick up a 1080p media streamer for as little as $20 or pay a little more for a 4K-ready model. But Amazon subsidiary Woot has an even better deal: you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for just $19 when you use the coupon FIRE at checkout. Prime members also qualify for free shipping from Woot.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

Tablets

Storage

Other