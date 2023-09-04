Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling a 14 inch Asus Chromebook with a full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor, and 8GB of RAM for $279, which is one of the best price I’ve seen for a Chromebook with those specs.
But folks who’d prefer an Intel-powered model might want to take a look at the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, which is on sale for $350. That model also has 8GB of RAM and an FHD display, but it’s powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor which should offer comparable performance.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & 2-in-1 tablets
- Asus 14″ FHD Chromebook w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 14″ FHD Chromebook w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $350 – Lenovo (coupon: WK2DEAL)
- Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $399 – Asus
- Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/8GB/256GB for $499 – Asus
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/256GB for $587 – Dell (coupon: ARMMPPS)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $630 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/512GB for $730 – Dell
- HP Spectre x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
Charging
- Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $18 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $17 – Newegg (coupon: SSACW422)
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W 3-port wall charger for $34 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on select items (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: LABORDAYTWENTY)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $190 and up – Amazon