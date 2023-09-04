Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is selling a 14 inch Asus Chromebook with a full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor, and 8GB of RAM for $279, which is one of the best price I’ve seen for a Chromebook with those specs.

But folks who’d prefer an Intel-powered model might want to take a look at the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, which is on sale for $350. That model also has 8GB of RAM and an FHD display, but it’s powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor which should offer comparable performance.

Here are some of the day's best deals.

Laptops & 2-in-1 tablets

Charging

Other

