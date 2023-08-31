Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Music and video streaming companies may be raising prices left and right, but Paramount+ is offering a deep discount to customers willing to pay in advance for a 12-month subscription.
Sign up now and you can save 50% on a 1-year subscription. That brings the price of an Essential plan down to $30 (or $2.50 per month) for Paramount+ with ads or $60 ($5/month) for Paramount+ without ads and with content from Showtime.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Save 50% on Paramount+ 12-month subscriptions ($30 with ads or $60 for ad-free with Showtime) – Paramount+
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics (Wheel of Time and more) – Humble Bundle
- 3-month NVIDIA GeForce Now subscription free for Chromebook users – Google
- Cave Story PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Summertime Madness PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen (64GB) for $249 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen (128GB) for $270 – Amazon
Audio
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: LABORDAYTWENTY)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
- EarFun Free 2S true wireless earbuds for $27 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EFRE2SWC2)
Other
- Save 20% on 20K+ items – eBay Labor Day sale (coupon: LABORDAYTWENTY)
- Avaya HC010 1080p webcam for $15 – meh
- Anker 622 MagGo 5,000 mAh magnetic wireless portable charger for $40 – Newegg (coupon: SSCV2823)
- Asus ZenWiFi mesh WiFi 6 AX1800 router system (3-pack) for $137 – Amazon (clip coupon)
