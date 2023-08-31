Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Music and video streaming companies may be raising prices left and right, but Paramount+ is offering a deep discount to customers willing to pay in advance for a 12-month subscription.

Sign up now and you can save 50% on a 1-year subscription. That brings the price of an Essential plan down to $30 (or $2.50 per month) for Paramount+ with ads or $60 ($5/month) for Paramount+ without ads and with content from Showtime.

