QVC is running a deal that lets new customers save $30 on their first order of $60 or more. Among other things, that means new customers can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage for $70 (it’s on sale for $100 for returning customers).
Meanwhile, if you have one of those newfangled laptops that has a USB-C port but no HDMI port, Woot is running one of the best deals I’ve seen on an adapter: for $4 you can snag a USB-C to HDMI adapter that also has a USB 3.0 Type-A port and USB Type-C port for passthrough power (allowing you to charge your laptop while it’s connected to a display). Sure, there are other USB-C docks that offer even more ports, but not at this price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 w/64GB for $70 – QVC (new customers w/coupon: NEWQVC30)
- Lenovo Tab M9 9″ Android tablet for $100 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet for $140 and up – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad Android 11.6″ tablet for $430 – OnePlus
PCs
- KAMRUI AK1Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $200 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Apple Mac Mini w/M2 processor for $499 and up – B&H
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $549 – Newegg
- LG Gram 15″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $1300 – Best Buy
Other
- UOEOS 3-in-1 USB-C hub (HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C PD) for $4 – Woot
- JLAB GO Air true wireless earbuds for $15 – Newegg
- Name your price for a bundle of dinosaur-themed PC games – Humble Bundle