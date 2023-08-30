Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

QVC is running a deal that lets new customers save $30 on their first order of $60 or more. Among other things, that means new customers can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage for $70 (it’s on sale for $100 for returning customers).

Meanwhile, if you have one of those newfangled laptops that has a USB-C port but no HDMI port, Woot is running one of the best deals I’ve seen on an adapter: for $4 you can snag a USB-C to HDMI adapter that also has a USB 3.0 Type-A port and USB Type-C port for passthrough power (allowing you to charge your laptop while it’s connected to a display). Sure, there are other USB-C docks that offer even more ports, but not at this price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

PCs

Other

