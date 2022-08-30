Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop offers a lot of bang for the buck, as I discovered when I reviewed the 2.2 pound notebook last fall. At the time, prices started at $750, but now you can pick one up for as little as $550.
HP is also running a Labor Day sale that lets you save a bit more on items priced $599 or higher, so if you upgrade the memory, storage, or processor, you can score an even better deal. For example, a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is going for just $703 when you apply the coupon LABORDAY5HP at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ FHD w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $230 – Amazon
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/256GB for $570 – HP (coupon: LABORDAY5HP after choosing the RAM upgrade option)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/256GB for $703 – HP (upgrade the processor and memory, use coupon: LABORDAY5HP)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
Storage
- WD & SanDisk storage sale – Amazon
- WD & SanDisk storage sale – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $47 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $58 – Amazon
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD (400MB/s) for $150 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 2TB portable SSD (2000MB/s) for $160 – Amazon
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $250 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $360 – Amazon
Other
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $15 – Newegg
- Save up to 80% on select Anker charging & audio accessories – SideDeal
- Peacock Premium 12-month subscription for $20 – Peacock (coupon: ONEYEAR)
- Peacock Premium for $2 per month – Peacock (coupon: SEPTEMBER)