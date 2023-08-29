Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Newegg is selling an MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop with a Core i7-1280P processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $749.

The notebook has a 1080p display, Intel Killer WiFi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an IR webcam. And the sale makes this model even cheaper than a Core i5/16GB/512GB configuration.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Tablets

Charging

Other

