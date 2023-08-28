Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet may be coming within the next few months, but Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed that it even exists yet. Meanwhile, the company’s last “Fan Edition” tablet is currently on sale for its lowest price yet.
You can pick up Samsung’s 12.4 inch Android tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, Snapdragon 750G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Samsung S-Pen from Amazon for $415.
That’s less than the current price of a 4GB/64GB model from Samsung.com.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet for $120 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen (2021) for $415 – Amazon
Laptops & 2-in-1s
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $275 – Lenovo (coupon: DUET3DEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga convertible w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U/16GB/512GB for $459 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONLSERIES)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.6″ laptop w/Apple M2 for $899 and up – Best Buy
Smartphones
- OnePlus Nord N30 w/SD695/8GB/128GB for $250 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A53 w/Exynos 1280/6GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon
- OnePlus 11 w/SDD8G2/16GB/256GB for $650 – Amazon
PC Games
- Hero of the Kingdom II PC game for free – GOG
- In Sound Mind PC Game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- GOG Autumn sale – GOG