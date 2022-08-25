Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running several different deals on gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, Razer, and others.
Prime members can also save some money on Beelink mini PCs. The company is offering “Prime Savings” discounts on several different models… and if you clip the on-page coupon you can save even more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & 2-in-1 tablets
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Refurb HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $229 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 12.4″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.4″ 120Hz 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $1600 – Amazon
Amazon Prime member deals on Beelink mini PCs
- Beelink SEI mini PC w/Core i5-11320H/16GB/500GB for $359 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER4 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/500GB for $364 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink GTR4 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 4900H/32GB/500GB for $462 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5600H/32GB/500GB for $504 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other mini PCs
- Asus PN51 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 3 5300U for $319 – Amazon
- Asus PN50 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 7 4700U for $392 – Woot
- Asus PN51 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U for $399 – B&H
- Beelink GTR5 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/500GB for $719 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Shadows of Self eBook by Brandon Sanderson for free – Tor
- Ring of Pain PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Audio
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $69 – Google Store
- Motorola Sonic Maxx portable 40W wireless party speaker w/LED lighting for $49 – meh