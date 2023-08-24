Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak for free this week. Humble Bundle has a deal that lets you pick up as many as ten 3D platformer-style PC games for $17 (or fewer games for less money). And Amazon is running a sale on gaming PCs.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Laptops

Audio

Storage

Networking

Charging

