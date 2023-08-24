Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak for free this week. Humble Bundle has a deal that lets you pick up as many as ten 3D platformer-style PC games for $17 (or fewer games for less money). And Amazon is running a sale on gaming PCs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of 3D Platformer PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of space opera eBooks – StoryBundle
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Save up to 33% on select gaming laptops with Intel chips – Amazon
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/16GB/256GB for $600 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/256GB for $620 – HP
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Q45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Amazon
Storage
- PNY Elite Turbo 256GB USB 3.2 flash drive for $16 – Best Buy
- Seagate Expansion 14TB external desktop HDD for $180 – Newegg
Networking
- MSI Radix AX6600-E WiFi 6 gaming router for $120 – Newegg
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh WiFi system (4-pack) for $285 – Amazon
Charging
- Insignia 112W USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $28 – Best Buy
- Energizer 20,000 mAh power bank w/18W wired & 20W Qi wireless charging for $45 – Best Buy
- Anker 24,000 mAh, 65W power bank for $70 – Newegg (coupon: SSCV2A96)
