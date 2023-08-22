Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today’s deals include a 14 inch FHD+ Acer Chromebook with an AMD Mendocino processor for $299, a MINISFORUM mini PC with a Ryzen 9 6900HX chip for $415, and a 7-in-1 USB-C dock for $14 (when you use the coupon code DEHT01 at checkout).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCXs
- MINISFORUM UM690 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX for $415 – Newegg
- Asus Chromebook CM3401 14″ w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Refurb Acer Chromebok Spin 14″ convertible w/core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $380 – Acer (via eBay)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $550 – Newegg
Mice
Charging
- AmazonBasics rechargeable 2,000 mAh AA batteries (16-pack) for $18 – Amazon
- Anker 100W USB-C wall charger for $27 – Amazon (clip coupon)
USB-C docks
- HooToo 7-in-1 USB -C dock for $14 – RAVPower (coupon: DEHT01)
- UGREEN Revodok 7-in-1 USB-C dock for $21 – Amazon
PC Games
- Name your price for a bundle of Resident Evil PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of RPG & tactics PC games – Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,420 other subscribers