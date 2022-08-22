Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
With a list price of $99, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds are lightweight, comfortable, sweat-resistant, sound pretty good, and are very easy to pair with Android phones (particularly if you have a device that supports Fast Pair). But right now they’re on sale for $69, which makes the pixel Buds A-Series even more of a bargain.
I’ve actually been using the Pixel Buds A-Series myself for the past few weeks. While they don’t have the active noise-cancellation of my Sony WF-SP800N earbuds, they’re a lot more comfortable to wear when I don’t need that feature, so they’ve become my go-to earbuds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Stream 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $140 – Best Buy
- Lenovo V14 G2 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $500 – Woot
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Win11 laptop w/Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3/16GB/512GB for $976 – Lenovo (coupon: XDEAL2022)
Audio
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $84 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $69 – Google Store (or Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Best Buy
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Buds Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $175 – Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Humble Store summer game sale – Humble Store
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Samsung 25W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Woot (or 2-pack for $21)
- Apple Magic TrackPads for $69 and up – Woot
- Razer Basilisk Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $80 – Amazon
- Anker 737 24,000 mAh 140W power bank for $120 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Linksys Atlas Pro AX5300 mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $350 – Best Buy