With a list price of $99, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds are lightweight, comfortable, sweat-resistant, sound pretty good, and are very easy to pair with Android phones (particularly if you have a device that supports Fast Pair). But right now they’re on sale for $69, which makes the pixel Buds A-Series even more of a bargain.

I’ve actually been using the Pixel Buds A-Series myself for the past few weeks. While they don’t have the active noise-cancellation of my Sony WF-SP800N earbuds, they’re a lot more comfortable to wear when I don’t need that feature, so they’ve become my go-to earbuds.

