Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s sale on Fire, Kindle, and Echo products continues. Lenovo is offering a ThinkBook 14 inch laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $913 (when you use the coupons listed below), and Amazon is selling a 14 inch Acer laptop with a Ryzen 7 5800U processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics for $890.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $890 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $913 – Lenovo (coupons: BTS2022 & FINALTHINKB2S)
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3″ FHD Win11 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium Silver N5030/8GB/128GB for $289 – Walmart
eReaders
- Pay $100 for 2 Kindle (or Kindle Kids) eReaders – Amazon (or buy 1 for $60)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $110 – Amazon
Media Streamers
Audio
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for $46 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $282 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
Other
- HyperDrive USB Type-C to 2.5 Gbps RJ45 Ethernet adapter for $35 – B&H
- Aukey 15,000 mAh power bank for $17 – Newegg
- Asus ROG STRIX AX5400 WiFi 6 gaming router for $185 – Newegg (coupon: FLSBVA764)