Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HBO Max is offering 40% off the price of annual subscriptions for new or returning subscribers. That brings the cost down to $5.83 per month for the company’s ad-supported tier or $8.75 per month for the ad-free version of the service… although the move comes at a time when HBO is cutting back on content.

Meanwhile, you can get a 3-month subscription to Apple TV+ for free from Best Buy, as well as deep discounts on TIDAL or Pandora‘s streaming music services. And if you’d rather curl up with a good eBook, Amazon’s selling the Kindle Kids for $60, making this eReader + protective cover + ad-free lock screen + 2-year worry-free guarantee + Kindle Kids subscription cheaper than just buying a standalone Kindle device.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

