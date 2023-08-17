Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The LG UltraPC 16U70R is a notebook with a 16 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display. But it’s also a fairly lightweight notebook that clocks in at just 3.63 pounds, making it easier to tote around than most laptops with screens that large.
LG normally charges $1,000 for a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but right now it’s on sale for $697.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- LG UltraPC 16″ (3.6 pound) laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $697 – Amazon
- HP 14″ Windows laptop w/Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy
- Intel NUC 12 Pro w/Core i5-1240P (barebones + 32GB RAM) for $380 – Newegg
Amazon devices
- Amazon Device sale – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $280 and up – Amazon (or 2 for $520)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $190 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $150 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD for $120 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $120 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $43 – Verizon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
PC Games
- Black Book PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Doo Peak PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Spaced Out Bundle
