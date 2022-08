Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Google is knocking $100 off the price of a Pixel 6 and $250 off the price of a Pixel 6 Pro, bringing the starting prices down to $499 and $649, respectively. And you’ve still got a little time left to order a Pixel 6a for $449 and trade in an older Pixel phone for up to $300 cash back with your trade in.

Meanwhile Amazon is running sales on Kindle, Fire, and Fire TV products as well as eero mesh networking gear.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

