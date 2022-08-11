Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The HP Pavilion Plus is a thin and light notebook with a high-res 14 inch display and a surprisingly large number of configuration options: the laptop supports 12th-gen Intel Core-U, -P, and -H processors and some models also support discrete graphics from NVIDIA.
HP launched the Pavilion Plus in May with prices starting at $800. But right now it’s on sale for $200 off.
That brings the price down to $600 for an entry-level model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But the laptop can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor (or Core i7-1255U + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.
The starting price also includes a 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS LCD display, but you can pay $60 more to upgrade to a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED screen (or just upgrade to a Core i7 processor and HP throws in the OLED display as part of the deal).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $600 – HP (upgrade options include OLED display, up to Core i7-12700H, or discrete graphics)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $700 – HP
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) dual-screen laptop w/Win11 Home/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $999 – Asus (or Core i7-1195G7/Win10 Home for $1099)
Windows Tablets
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Go 10″ tablet w/Pentium 4415Y + Type Cover for $160 – $260 – Woot
- HP Tablet 11 w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Duet 3i 10.3″ tablet w/Celeron N4020/4Gb/128GB for $230 – Best Buy
- HP Tablet 11 w/Pentium Silver N6000/8GB/128GB for $300 – HP
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $360 – HP
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $420 – HP
Smartphones
- Motorola Edge (2021) w/SD778G/8GB/256GB for $400 – Lenovo
- Google Pixel 5 w/SD765G/8GB/128GB for $430 – Woot
- Asus Zenfone 8 w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $600 – Asus
Storage
- PNY Pro Elite 256GB microSD card for $17 – Amazon
- Team Group 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive (2-pack) for $16 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Amazon Kindle eReaders for $28 and up – Woot
- Mophie 3-in-1 7.5W wireless chargering pad for $60 – Best Buy
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! Delicious 3?! for free – Epic Games Store