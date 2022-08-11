Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Pavilion Plus is a thin and light notebook with a high-res 14 inch display and a surprisingly large number of configuration options: the laptop supports 12th-gen Intel Core-U, -P, and -H processors and some models also support discrete graphics from NVIDIA.

HP launched the Pavilion Plus in May with prices starting at $800. But right now it’s on sale for $200 off.

HP Pavilion Plus for $600 and up

That brings the price down to $600 for an entry-level model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But the laptop can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor (or Core i7-1255U + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

The starting price also includes a 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS LCD display, but you can pay $60 more to upgrade to a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED screen (or just upgrade to a Core i7 processor and HP throws in the OLED display as part of the deal).

