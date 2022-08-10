Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a deal that lets new subscribers pick up a subscription to both the company’s Amazon Music Unlimited premium music streaming service and Epix for just $1 per month for up to three months.

Normally Epix subscriptions run $5 per month while Music Unlimited would set you back $9 per month. So this deal saves you $13 per month.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Audio

Smart Displays

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.