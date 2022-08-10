Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a deal that lets new subscribers pick up a subscription to both the company’s Amazon Music Unlimited premium music streaming service and Epix for just $1 per month for up to three months.
Normally Epix subscriptions run $5 per month while Music Unlimited would set you back $9 per month. So this deal saves you $13 per month.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited + Epix subscription for $1/month for up to 3 months – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 12 Resident Evil PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Jabra elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Liberty 3 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Best Buy
- OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $110 – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st-gen) for $65 – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on new brands – eBay (coupon: NEWBRAND15)
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) dual-screen smartphone w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $360 – Adorama (via eBay)