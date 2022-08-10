Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a deal that lets new subscribers pick up a subscription to both the company’s Amazon Music Unlimited premium music streaming service and Epix for just $1 per month for up to three months.

Normally Epix subscriptions run $5 per month while Music Unlimited would set you back $9 per month. So this deal saves you $13 per month.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Audio

Smart Displays

Other