Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Woot is running a Garage Sale on select computers and accessories. Among other things, you can pick up an Asus 13 inch 2-in-1 Windows tablet with an OLED display for $540 or a Gigabyte 14 inch laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of Ram and a 512GB SSD for $539.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ FHD w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $250 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook Pro 14″laptop w/2.8K OLED display/Core i5-11300H/8GB/256GB for $500 – Newegg
- Gigabyte U4 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB for $539 – Woot
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate 2-in-1 OLED tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $540 – Woot
- Woot Computers Garage Sale – Woot
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6 Pro w/Tensor/8GB/128GB for $750 – Woot
- Motorola Edge+ (2022) w/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/12GB/512GB for $500 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) dual-screen phone w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $374 – BuyDig (via eBay)
Input devices
- Microsoft Sculpt Desktop ergonomic wireless keyboard, mouse & number pad for $90 – Best Buy
- Logitech M535 Bluetooth mouse for $20 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Apple Magic TrackPad 2 for $85 – Woot
Audio
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – B&H
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $95 – Woot
Charging
- RAVPower 30W 2-port USB-A & USB-C wall charger for $9 – Newegg (coupon: MBL89232)
- RAVPower 252.7 Wh power station for $150 – Woot