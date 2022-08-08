Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Target is selling Apple’s iPad mini for $100 off, bringing the price for a model with 64GB of storage down to $400. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper and don’t mind Android, Amazon has Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on sale for $119, while Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $160.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo 14e FHD Chromebook w/AMD A4-9120C/4GB/32GB for $150 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ FHD Win11 laptop w/Celeron N5100/4GB/128GB for $240 – Lenovo
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $719 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB/Win11 Pro for $800 – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Newegg
- LG Gram 17″ 3 pound laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $999 – BuyDig (coupon: GRAM)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android 11 tablet w/MT8768/3GB/32GB for $119 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.6″ Android 12 tablet w/Helio G80/3GB/32GB for $160 – Best Buy
- iPad mini (2021) w/64GB for $400 – Target
