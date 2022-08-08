Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Target is selling Apple’s iPad mini for $100 off, bringing the price for a model with 64GB of storage down to $400. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper and don’t mind Android, Amazon has Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on sale for $119, while Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $160.

iPad mini for $400

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. It looks like the “Apple’s iPad mini for $100 off” link in the first paragraph of text is going to the wrong place.

    Reply