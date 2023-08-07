Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Google’s probably going to unveil its Pixel 8 smartphone lineup this fall. But if you’re looking to save some money on a phone that’s probably almost as good, last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on sale for up to $200 off their list prices at the moment.

Meanwhile you can pick up an Asus Zenbook laptop with a 14 inch OLED display and 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor from Best Buy for just $500, several Anker USB-C docks are on sale, and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for just a two bucks more than its lowest price ever.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

PCs

USB-C docks

Audio

Streaming & downloads

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.