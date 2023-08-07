Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Google’s probably going to unveil its Pixel 8 smartphone lineup this fall. But if you’re looking to save some money on a phone that’s probably almost as good, last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on sale for up to $200 off their list prices at the moment.
Meanwhile you can pick up an Asus Zenbook laptop with a 14 inch OLED display and 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor from Best Buy for just $500, several Anker USB-C docks are on sale, and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for just a two bucks more than its lowest price ever.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 7 for $449 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699 and up – Amazon
PCs
- Intel NUC 13 Pro for $329 and up – Newegg
- Kamrui mini PC w/Core i5-11320H/16GB/512GB for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Zenbook 14 2.8K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
USB-C docks
- Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $18 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $24 – Amazon
- Anker 13-in-1 USB-C docking station for $120 – Amazon
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Streaming & downloads
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Max for $27 – Amazon
- Starz 1-month subscription for $3 – Amazon Prime Channels
- Name your price for a bundle of Jackbox party games – Humble Bundle