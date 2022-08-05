Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running an Anniversary Sales Event with discounts on hundreds of products across a range of categories. Among other things, Best Buy is matching Amazon Prime Day pricing on Amazon Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders, which means you can pick up a Fire HD 10 for $75, a Fire HD 8 for $45, or an entry-level Kindle for $45, among other things.
Meanwhile Amazon-owned eero is running a sale on its mesh networking routers, with discounts up to 50% on some models. That makes it a pretty good time to pick up a new WiFi 6 router… or two… or three.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 and up – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 and up – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet for $99 – Lenovo
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $105 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $120 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $250 and up – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $45 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175 – Best Buy
- Kobo Elipsa Pack for $350 – Kobo
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $79 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $430 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U/8GB/1256Gb for $804 – Lenovo
- MacBook Air 13″ laptop w/M1/8GB/256GB for $850 – Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 13″ w/M2/8GB/256GB for $1149 – Best Buy
Networking
- Save up to 50% on select eero mesh WiFi routers – eero
- eero Pro 6E for $179 and up – eero
- eero Pro 6 for $148 and up – eero
- eero 6+ for $90 and up – eero
- eero 6 for $71 and up – eero
Audio
- Refurb Sony WF-1000Xm4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $119 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $148 – Amazon
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – B&H
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $259 – Secondipity (via eBay)