Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running an Anniversary Sales Event with discounts on hundreds of products across a range of categories. Among other things, Best Buy is matching Amazon Prime Day pricing on Amazon Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders, which means you can pick up a Fire HD 10 for $75, a Fire HD 8 for $45, or an entry-level Kindle for $45, among other things.

Meanwhile Amazon-owned eero is running a sale on its mesh networking routers, with discounts up to 50% on some models. That makes it a pretty good time to pick up a new WiFi 6 router… or two… or three.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

eReaders

Laptops

Networking

Audio

Other