Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone nearly a month ago, but if you missed out on a chance to save money on an Amazon Fire tablet, Kindle eReader or Fire TV media streamer, Best Buy’s got you covered. The company is running a 2-day Amazon Savings Event with Prime Day-matching pricing on a bunch of Amazon devices.

Some of the best deals? You can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25, a Fire HD 10 for $75, or a Fire Max 11 for $150.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets & eReaders

Laptops

Mini PCs

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.