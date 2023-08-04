Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone nearly a month ago, but if you missed out on a chance to save money on an Amazon Fire tablet, Kindle eReader or Fire TV media streamer, Best Buy’s got you covered. The company is running a 2-day Amazon Savings Event with Prime Day-matching pricing on a bunch of Amazon devices.
Some of the best deals? You can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25, a Fire HD 10 for $75, or a Fire Max 11 for $150.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire tablets for $30 and up – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle eReaders for $65 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab M9 w/4GB/64GB for $120 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Lite w/4GB/64GB for $140 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Tablet for $439 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- HP 14″ HD Chromebook w/Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $139 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- GMK mini PC w/Intel N100/12GB/128GB for $148 – Amazon
- SkyBarium mini PC w/two 3.5 HDD bays/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/512GB for $330 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick devices (plus 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited) for $15 – $25 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $700 and up – Amazon
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 64GB USB flash drive (2-pack) for $6 – B&H
- PayDay 2 + Gage Mod Courier Pack PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming / Epic Games Store
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,406 other subscribers