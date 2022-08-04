Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a sale on select Sennhesier wireless headphones and earbuds. And Amazon subsidiary Woot has deals on a wide range of wired and wireless audio products through the end of the month.
And that makes this a pretty good time to pick up a portable Bluetooth speaker, a set of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, or a pair of true wireless earbuds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Sennheiser wireless headphone & earbuds sale – Amazon
- Woot Endless Summer Sounds sale – Woot
- Klipsch T5 2nd-gen true wireless earbuds for $50 – Woot
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $85 – Woot
Storage
- Crucial X6 2TB portable USB 3.2 Type-C SSD (800MB/s) for $153 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 4TB portable USB 3.2 Type-C SSD (800MB/s) for $324 – Amazon
- WD My Book 8TB external desktop HDD for $160 – B&H
- WD My Book 12TB external desktop HDD for $220 – B&H
Downloads & Streaming
- Unrailed PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Stream Sling TV free until Aug 20 – Sling (new customers only)
Other
- Google Pixel 6a for $399 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible notebook w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $580 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $31 and up – Microsoft (select colors)