Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running a back-to-school sale that lets you save 20% on thousands of items including PCs, clothing, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, and Bluetooth headphones and speakers.
And it’s Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is giving away two more PC games for free this week (although if you’ve been taking advantage of every giveaway, like I have, then you may find you already have this week’s titles in your account).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Bloons TD 6 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Loop Hero PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for up to 7 Racing Sim PC games – Humble Bundle
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM MC560 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB/built-in speakers & webcam for $291 – Amazon
- Beelink SEi12 mini PC w/Core i5-1235U/32GB/500GB for $394 – Amazon
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $700 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB for $747 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $849 – Dell
Other
- Save 20% on select items (up to $500 off max) – eBay (coupon: SAVE4SCHOOL)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ Android tablet w/128GB for $450 – Woot
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB portable SSD (2,000MB/s) for $270 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $56 – Newegg (coupon: SSCU3A58)
- Wavlink 12-port, triple-display USB-C dock + $5 gift card for $50 – Newegg
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $13 – Newegg
