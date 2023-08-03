Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running a back-to-school sale that lets you save 20% on thousands of items including PCs, clothing, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, and Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

And it’s Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is giving away two more PC games for free this week (although if you’ve been taking advantage of every giveaway, like I have, then you may find you already have this week’s titles in your account).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Mini PCs

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.